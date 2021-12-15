Arion (ARION) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $29,672.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.84 or 0.08164794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00077624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,948.29 or 0.99917195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002598 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,157,696 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

