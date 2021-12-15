Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,206,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

