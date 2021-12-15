Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $70,019.14 and $15,738.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00207669 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

