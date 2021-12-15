$120.25 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce sales of $120.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $104.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $464.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $472.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $509.70 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $534.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. 49,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

