Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post sales of $350.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.00 million and the highest is $460.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $21.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,547.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLL. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 401,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,110. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.