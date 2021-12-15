Suretly (SUR) Market Cap Tops $82,548.07

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Suretly has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Suretly has a total market cap of $82,548.07 and $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00207998 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

