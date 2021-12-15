Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce $13.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $3.07 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137,200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $27.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.76 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of CLSD stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 700,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,000. The company has a market capitalization of $175.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.86. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $248,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

