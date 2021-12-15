Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report $9.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $8.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of PROV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.60. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $354,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.