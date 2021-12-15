Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce $31.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.99 million and the lowest is $29.20 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $21.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $107.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $110.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.04 million, with estimates ranging from $138.58 million to $150.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 107.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 624.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 122,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.