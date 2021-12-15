Short Interest in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Declines By 69.8%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the November 15th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailwind International Acquisition alerts:

NYSE TWNI remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Wednesday. 52,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,578. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.