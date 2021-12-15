Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the November 15th total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ILUS remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Wednesday. 3,115,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,860,531. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

