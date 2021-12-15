Analysts Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report sales of $600.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.36 million to $609.30 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $535.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 21.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 304,009 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,884. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

