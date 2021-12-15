Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce sales of $353.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.10 million and the lowest is $319.57 million. Exelixis reported sales of $270.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,353 shares of company stock worth $3,171,924 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $1,327,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 9.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $21,140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Exelixis by 17.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 1,966,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,361. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

