Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce sales of $768.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $792.00 million. Twilio reported sales of $548.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,458 shares of company stock valued at $26,013,795. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.73. 2,651,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,664. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio has a 52-week low of $235.00 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.