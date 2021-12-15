HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits One Day Volume of $777,721.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $313.72 million and approximately $777,721.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00166928 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEDGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.