$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.40. 1,168,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,834. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $119.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

