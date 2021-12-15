$127.60 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce $127.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.48 million and the lowest is $118.00 million. Invitae posted sales of $100.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $452.33 million to $471.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $672.30 million, with estimates ranging from $655.81 million to $700.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 17.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invitae by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Invitae by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invitae by 27.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.81.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

