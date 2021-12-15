Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce sales of $14.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted sales of $12.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $64.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.44 million, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $82.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. 73,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.03. Airgain has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $29.50.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airgain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.