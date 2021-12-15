Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report sales of $309.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $306.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.90 million. Medpace posted sales of $259.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $7.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.32. 144,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,822. Medpace has a 12 month low of $130.74 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $64,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,481 shares of company stock worth $22,365,229 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

