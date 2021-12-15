Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to report $3.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 391,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

