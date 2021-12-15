Whiteheart Price Reaches $570.26 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 14% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $68,121.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $570.26 or 0.01163822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.00 or 0.08169565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.24 or 0.99888266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

