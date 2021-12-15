Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Cap Reaches $45.65 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.67 or 0.00029949 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $45.65 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,924 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

