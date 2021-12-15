ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.00 or 0.08169565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.24 or 0.99888266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.