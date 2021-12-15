Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the November 15th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:HLDCY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. 95,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLDCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.