For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the November 15th total of 399,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,030,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of For The Earth stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,883,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,426,250. For The Earth has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.00.

About For The Earth

For the Earth Corp. engages in the selling of consumable household products. It markets non-toxic, biodegradable green products ranging from an odor elimination solution to an eco-friendly stain remover and cat litter, and an entire line of natural cleaning products and health care products. The company was founded by Nelson Grist on December 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

