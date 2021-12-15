Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the November 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,939,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Next Generation stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 32,989,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,788,074. Galaxy Next Generation has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Galaxy Next Generation
