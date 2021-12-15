Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the November 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,939,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 32,989,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,788,074. Galaxy Next Generation has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and distribution of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

