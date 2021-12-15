Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $704,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 119,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Shares of MRK opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

