The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post $125.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $123.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $495.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,283. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 594.4% during the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

