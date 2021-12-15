Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

UBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 178.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 64.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 103,943 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 210.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 261,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 698,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.14.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

