TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Up 105.9% in November

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 0.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 602,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YTPG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 13,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

