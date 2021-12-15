Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Increases By 98.4%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the November 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 464,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

