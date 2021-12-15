Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.91 on Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $60.59 million and $272,454.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.39 or 0.08200624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00077714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,019.13 or 0.99962239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 66,344,505 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

