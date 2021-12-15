Comparing Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -25.21% -15.05% -4.76% ATA Creativity Global -29.26% -27.72% -9.98%

Zovio has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zovio and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zovio presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 384.50%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zovio and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.11 -$48.95 million ($2.32) -0.56 ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 1.69 -$14.13 million ($0.32) -4.19

ATA Creativity Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio. ATA Creativity Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zovio beats ATA Creativity Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

