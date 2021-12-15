$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.91. Barrett Business Services posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BBSI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 89,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,340. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

