Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $11.20 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,253 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $184.82 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.