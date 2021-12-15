Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
Digerati Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. 386,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,984. The company has a market cap of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.24.
About Digerati Technologies
