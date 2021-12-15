Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Digerati Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. 386,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,984. The company has a market cap of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

