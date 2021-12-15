Secure Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $207.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

