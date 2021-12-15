Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Decreases By 67.4%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOTNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 58,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,878. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

