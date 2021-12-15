Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Declines By 73.0%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LPSIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 46,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,308. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Legend Power Systems has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.77.
About Legend Power Systems
Featured Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.