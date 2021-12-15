Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Declines By 73.0%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LPSIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 46,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,308. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Legend Power Systems has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a device that saves electrical energy. It offers solutions to owners of commercial and industrial buildings through Conservation Voltage Reduction. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on May 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

