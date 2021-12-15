Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nocopi Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 384,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,773. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Nocopi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.27.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
