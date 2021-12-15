Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nocopi Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 384,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,773. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Nocopi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

Get Nocopi Technologies alerts:

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.