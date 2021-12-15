The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $162.40 Average PT from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.37. 1,648,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,832. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

