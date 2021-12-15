Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $18.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th.
In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock worth $7,269,400. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 460,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,162. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $825.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.