Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $18.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock worth $7,269,400. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Par Pacific by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Par Pacific by 100,441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 460,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,162. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $825.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

