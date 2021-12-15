Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $146.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $11.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,290. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.38.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,265 shares of company stock worth $10,758,041 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

