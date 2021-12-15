Eroscoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,484.00 (ERO)

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. Eroscoin has a market capitalization of $91,387.03 and approximately $6,484.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eroscoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Eroscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00208263 BTC.

Eroscoin Profile

Eroscoin (ERO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org . The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eroscoin’s official website is eroscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Eroscoin is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Buying and Selling Eroscoin

