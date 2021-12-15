Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.54. The company had a trading volume of 191,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,461. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $191.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.96. The company has a market capitalization of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.