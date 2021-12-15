Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce sales of $6.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.98 billion and the lowest is $6.74 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $5.51 on Friday, reaching $219.25. 3,924,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,441. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

