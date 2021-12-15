REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $58.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 422,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,628. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

