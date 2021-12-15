$222.96 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce $222.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.13 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $210.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,232,000 after buying an additional 89,568 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,413,000 after buying an additional 117,183 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,045,000 after buying an additional 108,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.70. 521,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.55. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

