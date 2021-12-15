Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADUS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,737. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.33.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

