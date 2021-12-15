Ethverse Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $4,944.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.93 or 0.00398256 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010325 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000853 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.25 or 0.01287660 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About Ethverse

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

